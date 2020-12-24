You’re doing amazing, sweetie… if there’s one thing the Kardashian’s are good at its thirst traps in the name of business and Khloé Kardashian was no exception when she posed topless to promote Good American heels.

Kardashian has been busy with the new product launches and is no stranger to posting thirst traps to show off her brand’s new shoes… after all, why would you need a distracting top if you sell jeans and heels!?

“Step it up this season. Heels with attitude—in your size, width and vibe,” Good American wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. Kardashian stood with her hands covering her bare chest with a pair of blue figure-hugging high-waisted denim jeans and a dark orange pair of lace-up boots with a thin high heel.

Her new dark locks were slicked back and she looked sunkissed as she left little to the imagination. We also got a peek at the Revenge Body host’s toned tum in the saucy snap.

“This is wonderful. You look beautiful. Bye bye,” one fan noted.

“She’s stunning omg,” another said.

“The queen of my life,” a third fan gushed.

Kardashian expanded her jeans company this year to stock inclusive shoes for sizes 4-14 with both standard and extended widths to cater to everyone.

This isn’t the first time she’s stripped down to promote Good American heels and knowing the Kardashians it won’t be the last either.

Earlier this month, Kardashian showed off the brand’s boots wearing just the boots.

In one pic Kardashian was crouched down and hid her chest behind her knee and her arm in a snap to model their thigh-high black boots. “The shoe collection you’ve been waiting for. More sizes. More widths. All the attitude,” Good American captioned the eye-catching picture and Kardashian shared a black-and-white version of the same photo on her Instagram account.

In another snap to show off some over-the-knee boots, Kardashian wore the boots and a pair of black underwear. Kardashian covered her best with her arm and tugged on her long braid with the other.

Good American footwear launched on Thursday, December 3 with a line made up of boots, heels, sandals, flats and slingbacks. On top of the large size range and shoe widths, they’re also taking the sizes of calves and thighs into account for the perfect fit which makes up 72 different size variations. However, this comes with a steeper price point as they range from $139 to $375.