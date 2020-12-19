We all love TV and movies, but some of our favorite celebs know what we really love… seeing them half naked (or fully nude, depending on who it is!).

While our favorite celebrities were locked away in their houses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of them got bored and stripped down for social media.

OH, MY! THE 10 BEST NUDE SCENES FROM 2020 ARE NSFW & VERY RISQUÉ — SEE THEM HERE

From Michael B. Jordan posting a delicious thirst trap to encourage his followers to vote to Kylie Jenner flaunting her boobs cause, well… she can — Hollywood really delivered this year.

Scroll through to see the hottest celeb thirst traps that blew up the internet in 2020!