KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian is not currently following boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid the hookup rumors about him and former family-friend Larsa Pippen. The 36-year-old’s family appears to be standing by her side with Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also unfollowing the athlete.

While Khloé and the NBA player, 29, seemed to be in a good place since their reconciliation in August, Pippen recently caused some trouble after revealing she had a past romance with Thompson. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the 46-year-old told “Hollywood Raw” podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Monday, November 9. “I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that.

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine,” she noted in the bombshell interview. “I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me.

“I will never chase a man,” she added. “I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Since the shocking revelation, Kylie’s ex BFF, Jordyn Woods, even (virtually) threw herself into the drama.

After Woods was was dumped by the Kardashian krew following revelations that Thompson cheated on Khloé with the 23-year-old, Pippen was especially hard on Woods. At the time, Pippen went on Hollywood Unlocked [Uncensored] and alluded the young media personality was lying about the hookup. “There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together, and it was like, a weird feeling,” she said. Fans called out Pippen for “bullying” the young girl in the public eye.

Now, Woods is liking several tweets that shade the former Kardashian friend, including one that read: “So, she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn? Got it,” and another that read: “Jordyn Woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation.”

Woods also tweeted, “make it make sense,” with a thinking emoji, which seemed to be connected to Pippen’s scandalous interview.

While Khloé has yet to speak out about the most recent cheating allegation, the Kardashian-Jenner gang apparently doesn’t believe Pippen and Thompson had a fling. “Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating,” a source explained. Kim thinks Pippen is “trying to stay relevant” after she also claimed that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, turned the famous family against her. Kim and Pippen haven’t been friends for months; the family thinks Pippen “is toxic energy.”

The Revenge Body host and Thompson began dating in 2016 but split in 2018 after Thompson was seen cozying up with multiple women. The on-again-off-again couple reconciled to only split up once again in February after the athlete hooked up with Woods.

Despite their break up, the former flames quarantined together with 2-year-old daughter True amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair reunited over the summer after spending months together in lockdown. While feeling “hopeful” for the couple’s third attempt at a relationship, Kardashian remains cautious.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” a source told Us Weekly. The mom of one wants to “eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

While it appeared Thompson was doing everything he could to win back Kardashian, it seems there’s trouble in paradise… again!