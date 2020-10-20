Hit Netflix documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, has shocked plenty with the concrete details of how seemingly ordinary suburban husband Chris Watts murdered his wife, Shanann Watts, as well as their two preschool-aged daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and unborn son in 2018.

Now, as it turns out, the doc is continuing to horrify, not only with the bald facts, but a couple of very creepy, possibly supernatural, moments that sharp-eyed viewers have spotted.

The first weird happening comes in the form of a supposed ghostly visit during a moment in the documentary. A YouTube user named Arthur Cant posted a clip to the platform in which a little girl seems to be mysteriously moving around a back room during a scene where Watts is being questioned by investigators. A light additionally turns off out of nowhere in the midst of all this.

“This is captured directly from Netflix around the 6:57 mark into the film,” Cant wrote of the video. “In this clip you can see in the left corner you can clearly see a little girl. ”

The supposed little girl, of course, alludes to being a ghost of one of Watts’ slain children, but many who viewed the video think that is a stretch, attributing the vision to being the real-life young daughter of a family friend, Nickole Atkinson — whose older son also appears in solid, very alive, form wearing a red shirt in the video.

Team Nope on the ghost say that the apparition briefly spotted on camera has totally different hair — longer and darker — than the Watts daughters. And as for the light turning off? Skeptics claim it is Atkinson’s son doing it… you just cannot see his full range of motion because he has his arms folded.

So perhaps a ghost-child is too much for some sensibilities. However, if that seems a bit of a stretch, there is yet another (and undeniably more chilling!) possible supernatural moment in the documentary.

Those who followed the case know that Watts strangled Shannan and threw his pregnant wife in a shallow grave, where she reposed in a fetal position. He then smothered his two daughters and threw their bodies into separate oil tanks. Given this, another seemingly unremarkable scene takes on suddenly poignant meaning.

Conspiracy theorists have noticed that in a clip where Watts was reviewing his neighbor’s CCTV footage with police the morning after his family had gone missing, before the actual footage rolls, the TV first shows an image of a fetus… and then a skull in a pool of oil.

A message from beyond? Many think so. “Shannan was communicating from through the veil. They can do that. I’ve seen it so many times. You just have to be open to it and pay attention,” commented one YouTube viewer. “That was her telling what happened in the only way she could from her realm of existence to ours.”

Watts is currently serving a life sentence at maximum security prison Dodge Correctional Institution, located in Waupun, Wis. He is on lockdown for 23 hours a day and is not eligible for parole.