Actress Kristin Cavallari has lifted the lid on her divorce from Jay Cutler, saying that she will take some time out to focus on things that matter and slow it down a bit.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be,” she said.

The couple announced their split in April after seven years of marriage.

To take things slower, the actress and fashion designer is not focusing on what to do next, but rather living in the moment and enjoying the little things.

“I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey,” she told Us Weekly.

How does she do that? Well, she has a morning routine that is all about herself.

“I wake up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to have that quiet time in the morning to get ready for the madness and to also work out. Working out keeps me sane. That’s the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask from time to time, which I’m able to do when my kids are in bed.”

Cavallari and Cutler have two sons and a daughter together.