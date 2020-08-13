Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble get rowdy in a new sneak peek for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will return in September 2020.

In the clip, the famous family hangs out before they have a big night out on the town. However, the 23-year-old wanted to start the night off by taking some shots, which makes Kris Jenner upset, to say the least.

“Should we take a shot?” Kylie asked her sister Khloe Kardashian as Kris, 64, looked on and asked, “Does anybody want to leave?”

Unfortunately, Khloe, 36, told Kylie she’s “not a shot girl,” to which Kylie replied, “Tonight’s a different kind of night.”

“My question is, once I start drinking tequila, do I have to stay with tequila?” Khloe asked. “If you take one shot, you’re kind of in the clear but yeah,” Kylie responded.

“No one does vodka shots, that’s disgusting,” Khloe added.

Khloe ended up not taking the shot, but Kylie was able to recruit Kris’ boyfriend, Gamble, to drink with her. The two start to pour the liquor, but Kris becomes more and more annoyed that they are all just standing around. “Let’s go or not go!” Kris screamed.

“Corey, just take the shot with me,” Kylie stated. “I will do whatever we do. This is how we live. We don’t rush, we float through life like unicorns, you feel me?” Gamble replied.

Despite Kris yelling at Kylie and Corey, the makeup mogul couldn’t help but lash out at the momager. “I am taking a shot!” she screamed. “Let me f–king live!”

The Good American businesswoman noted that their “sister night” turned “into just fights left and right.” She added, “It was supposed to be a fun sister night. Let’s just f–king have fun!”

Kris told Gamble and Kylie that “they have a bar at the restaurant,” but Kylie screamed, “I don’t care!” In the end, the two ended up toasting to Kris. “To patience and no stress,” Gamble said.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kardashians have had to resort to filming their successful E! show themselves. “If Kris gets annoyed and walks out of the camera angle, it’s not like we can follow her and continue shooting,” executive producer Farnaz Farjam told Elle magazine in May 2020 about her time “on set.”

“She has to come back onto the screen and explain [why she walked away],” she added. “It’s less fly-on-the-wall, because we have to give them direction and they have to be more informative with us.”

Nonetheless, Farjam insists the season will be “entertaining regardless” and “will be a fun watch for people.”

According to Farjam, viewers will get to see Kim Kardashian, 39, “juggle everything on her own,” which includes homeschooling her two oldest kids, North and Saint West.

“Now people have been quarantining for a long time and have trusted people in their lives to help them out, but in the beginning they didn’t have that,” Farjam explained. “Watching Kim juggle four kids will be really relatable. No matter how big her house is, four kids is four kids. It’s a lot.”

The reality series will also feature Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, whom she is currently social distancing with. “Tristan definitely stepped up and helped Khloe a lot with True [their daughter],” she said.

“He’s totally showing a way more mature side of himself,” Farjam added about the NBA star.

There’s no doubt about it — this season will be filled with plenty of drama, as usual.