NBA star Lebron James and his wife Savannah have commented on reports claiming that their 16-year-old son Bronny had slid into Larsa Pippen’s DMs on Instagram.

The doting parents of the up-and-coming basketball player were fuming after a report via Black Sports Online irresponsibly alleged that Bronny had not only liked the 46-year-old’s posts but also directly messaged her on the social media app.

Clearly disturbed by the story, Savannah took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 28, debunking the allegation and asking people not to bring a minor up in conversations that don’t concern him in the slightest.

Savannah & Lebron said fk all that y’all ain’t bout to play with bronny. Larsa Pippen 4 the streets anyway. pic.twitter.com/2b5TY5aUKO — CT Moore (@TmoFla) December 27, 2020

‘THE NOTEBOOK’ COSTUME DESIGNER BROUGHT TO TEARS BY VANESSA BRYANT‘S BLUE DRESS STORY

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” the mother of three wrote.

“At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

While the famous athlete doesn’t usually address rumors, it appeared as if seeing a story about his underage son associated with Larsa had struck a nerve, having taken to his own Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“Uh-oh y’all f***ed with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute,” he said.

It’s said that while Bronny did like several of Larsa’s posts, he did not send her a direct message.

MOVE OVER, SCOTTIE! LARSA PIPPEN IS SINGLE & READY TO MINGLE — SEE HER SEXIEST PICS

The socialite, who shares four children with her estranged husband Scottie Pippen, was also quick to react to the bogus report, threatening to sue the media publication for “writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she said on Twitter.

“Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy.”

Kim Kardashian’s former BFF continued to stress that she’s been separated from Scottie for two years, in which time Larsa has been linked to a string of men including Eric Moreland and Malik Beasley, but she insists that supposed lies have been written about her personal life which simply weren’t true.

LARSA PIPPEN, WHO? MALIK BEASLEY’S EX MONTANA YAO IS FINE AF — 10 SEXY PICS

Larsa told her Twitter followers that before she started dating Malik in November, he was already separated from his wife Montana Yao, who filed for divorce shortly after finding out about her man’s affair with the TV star.

Montana clapped back at Larsa by making it known that she was very much still with Malik when photos of the pair holding hands in Miami had surfaced online last month, adding that if she was to continue speaking on her marriage, her actions would come with consequences.

“This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”