Not tolerating anything! Montana Yao is cutting ties with her husband, Malik Beasley, after he was spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen on a shopping trip in November.

An insider told E! News that “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos.” Although the pair was photographed on November 23 at a Miami, Fla., mall, the pictures only came to light this week.

“Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority,” the insider said.

Yao sadly learned about the scandal at the same time the rest of the world did. “Wow … I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 1, after pictures of Beasley and Pippen went viral. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

A source previously told E! that Beasley and Pippen “have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other.”

Although Pippen knew the 24-year-old was married, he “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage.”

“She [Pippen] thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” the insider added. “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

Pippen retaliated the next day on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

However, in October, Beasley got flirty with Pippen on social media. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he wrote underneath one of Pippen’s selfies.

According to TMZ, Yao is “blindsided” by the scandal and expected Beasley to be home for his 24th birthday, but he didn’t make it back.

Yao and Beasley met in 2018 and had their son, Makai, in 2019 but kept the details of when exactly they got married to themselves. Meanwhile, Pippen filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2018 after more than 20 years together. The former couple share four children together — Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

This isn’t the only scandal Pippen is in at the moment. The 46-year-old recently dropped a bombshell about the Kardashian family. In November, The Real Housewives of Miami alum told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast that she had to block Kanye West because he kept calling her “at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning,” and the rapper is the one who had “brainwashed” the family against her, despite the fact that she used to be close to Kim Kardashian.

Pippen also dropped that she dated Tristian Thompson before Khloé Kardashian and even introduced him to the family at a party.

A source close to the Kardashians dismissed the claims and told E! that Pippen is “trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye.”