Former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has come under fire recently for posting a prayer for people “dealing with heartache” just days after she was spotted holding hands with married NBA player Malik Beasley.

“I pray that they find refuge in You [God] in the midst of their pain. May You continue to give them the strength to keep going. To push through these dark moments and know You are with them every step of the way,” the 46-year-old’s post read via Instagram over the weekend.

Fans were quick to slam the former reality TV star, saying: “You knew he was married and didn’t care. Please!” While another wrote, “She praying for her victims.”

Her post came days after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ wife, Montana Yao, said that she was “blindsided” by seeing the pictures of her husband with Pippen.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote on her Instagram Stories on December, 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao and Beasley met in 2018 and welcomed son Makai the following year. Yao filed for divorce immediately after the pictures of her husband getting cozy with Pippen surfaced online.

Pippen fired back at Yao, writing on her Instagram story, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Pippen was previously married to retired basketball star Scottie Pippen for 20 years. The two split in 2018 and share four children together: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15 and Sophia, 12.

