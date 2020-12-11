A woman scorned! Malik Beasley’s estranged wife, Montana Yao, has been trying to navigate life after filing for divorce from the basketball player amid cheating rumors.

Yao recently posted on Instagram that she was “told to leave” her family home after seeing photos of her husband holding hands with former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote on Instagram. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie… And just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Yao and Beasley got married in March of this year after welcoming their son, Makai, one year prior. The beauty explained that she would update her fans “if or when I feel it is appropriate,” and then thanked her fans for their “encouragement and love” during this difficult time in her life.

The 23-year-old bombshell filed for divorce immediately after photos surfaced of her husband getting cozy with Pippen in Miami. She took to Instagram to voice her shock that Beasley would cheat on her.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another…”

So who is the woman Beasley cheated on? And, after taking one look at her Instagram, why would he even cheat?!

OK! gets to know Montana Yao with her sexiest pics.