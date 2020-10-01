Shanann Watts knew that her husband, Chris Watts, was not himself — just six days before she was murdered by him.

“He has changed. I don’t know who he is,” Shanann texted a friend on August 7, 2018.

On August 13, 2018, Shanann, 34 — who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time — was strangled and murdered by Chris at their Colorado home. Watts also killed his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Prior to her death, Shanann had been trying to figure out her relationship since she couldn’t make sense of her husband’s behavior, as he had grown distant from his family and was seeing another woman at work.

In a new Netflix documentary called American Murder: The Family Next Door, texts and letters sent by Shanann showed what was really happening between her and Chris.

“He hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong,” Shanann explained in a text message. “We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD. I just want to cry,” she wrote.

Her friend tried to soothe her but that did not work out since she was too worried about her marriage failing.

“What if he really doesn’t love me anymore?!” she texted her friend, adding that they were not compatible anymore.

“He refused to hug me after he said he will try to ‘work’ it out! Said he thought another baby would fix his feelings. Said he refused couples counseling,” she wrote.

Shanann was also concerned over the fact that the baby she was pregnant with — a son — deserved his “full love.”

“l realized during this trip what’s missing in our relationship! lt is only one way emotions and feelings. I can’t come back like this. I need you to meet me halfway. You don’t consider others at all, nor think about others’ feelings,” she wrote to Chris while being away on a trip with her kids to visit family in North Carolina.

Chris was sentenced to life in prison with no parole possibilities. He is currently behind bars at the Dodge Correctional Institution — a prison with maximum security in Waupun, Wisconsin. He was moved there from Colorado for security reasons, and now there’s no way out for the disgraced murderer.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to stream on Netflix on September 30.