Kelly Ripa may not follow the typical guidelines of what to post on Instagram as a mother and wife, but she certainly knows how to grab attention. Between bathing suit shots and thirst trap posts, the mother of three posts what she wants and her 2.8M followers seem to dig it.

However, Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, doesn’t dig the way her mother displays herself online. The embarrassment is there as they cheekily banter about Ripa’s social media presence and sensual posts of hubby, Mark Consuelos.

People magazine’s inaugural family issue featured the mother-daughter duo in the Like Mother Like Daughter video.

The ten-minute clip, which was released Wednesday, had the pair talking in detail about how they felt about each other, their similarities and differences, their style, and more.

The conversation got really interesting when it took a turn to cover their social media approaches.

Consuelos quite humorously responded to the question about her opinion on her mother’s clap backs and thirst traps, pointing out that she wasn’t a fan of Ripa’s “belfie,” or “butt selfie.”

But why would Lola not like that?

Well, she revealed the answers — it had to do with the fact that she thought of them to be “ridiculous”.

The daughter also revealed that she was “grossed out” when her mom posted her father’s thirst traps.

“That’s disgusting. I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that,” she said.

The 19-year-old even jokingly admitted that she wasn’t sure if she was even following the Live With Kelly and Ryan show host on Instagram.

The 49-year-old, who had quit drinking earlier this year, clarified that her social media presence and personality has to do with what people want from her.

“That’s why people follow me,” said the TV star. “They want to see it. ”

Mama Ripa added: “I think my haters and I have a healthy relationship with each other. It’s a give and take. The people that I clap back to are very clever, they’re usually very funny, I usually get a good chuckle out of it. They deserve a little pepper.”

Consuelos gave her mother a piece of her mind explaining,“I understand. But I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you,” she said, adding that they “don’t need any clapbacks”.

“Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives,” Consuelos explained when Ripa insisted on trying to defend her “healthy relationship” with her social media followers.

The hilarious video showed the mother-daughter duo take jabs at one another but also highlighted the ultimate respect and affection they have for each other.