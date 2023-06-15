OK Magazine
Coco Austin Praised for Being a Great Mom to Daughter Chanel After Previous Backlash: 'Love Seeing the Bond Between Them'

Jun. 15 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

In the past, some social media users have expressed their distaste for Coco Austin's parenting choices regarding her and husband Ice-T's daughter, Chanel, but the model's most recent Instagram post has fans singing praises!

On Wednesday, June 14, the blonde bombshell shared photos from a family trip in which the two girls rocked matching pink bathing suits.

coco austin
"First day on vacation! 🍹🐠🌴Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!" Austin, 44, captioned the set, which showed the pair posing near the pool and sharing a smooch.

Admirers noticed how happy the 7-year-old looked and left plenty of sweet messages in the comments section.

coco austin
"I just love this level of 'mommy and me,'" one Instagram follower wrote, with a second penning, "Mommy and her mini version have a lovely relationship ❤️❤️."

"This is a mama who loves her baby. Every pic is the two of you having a ball," noted another fan. "The transition into motherhood for you has been cool to watch."

"I love seeing the bond between you two," gushed an additional supporter.

As OK! has reported, the internet hasn't always been so kind to the reality star, as just two months ago, people lashed out after she posted a dancing video that showed Chanel smacking her mom's behind. Just a few months beforehand, Austin received hate for sharing a TikTok that featured the tot twerking.

However, she defended the clip, noting her offspring "loves to joke" and is always trying to make people "laugh."

coco austin
She's faced several more controversies over the years, including when she uploaded a video that revealed her daughter, then 6, was bathing in the kitchen sink.

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!" she wrote in response at the time. "People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

Perhaps the mom-of-one's most infamous scandal occurred a few years ago, as she admitted to still breastfeeding her daughter at 5 years old.

"It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child," she told a magazine, defending the unusual choice. "Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no."

