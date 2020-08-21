Lori Loughlin captured audiences in the ‘90s when she played Aunt Becky on Full House alongside John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Candace Cameron Bure. The actress’s sweet demeanor and chemistry with Stamos — a.k.a. Uncle Jesse — made everyone fall in love with her.

From then on, Loughlin, 56, starred in Summerland with Zac Efron and Jesse McCartney and had a leading role in When Calls the Heart on Hallmark channel. In 2016, Loughlin even got to reprise her role as Aunt Becky on Fuller House with most of the original cast, and fans were elated.

However, in 2019, Loughlin’s world came crashing down after it was revealed that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were allegedly involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The pair were arrested after they allegedly paid William Rick Singer — who was the mastermind behind the scheme — $500,000 to get their two daughters, Isabella Giannulli, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team — even though they never participated in the sport.

The duo originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but in May 2020, they changed their tune. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

On August 21, the fashion designer who was sentenced to five months in prison will have to pay a fine of $250,000, perform 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.

Despite the wrongdoings, Giannulli fessed up to his mistakes. “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” he told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. “I take full responsibility of my conduct.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin — whose hearing will take place later in the day — is expected to serve two months in jail in addition to paying a $150,000 fine and performing 100 hours of community service.

“The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell wrote in a memo on August 17. “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme. They involved both of their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

Actress Felicity Huffman — who was also involved in the scandal — was sentenced to two weeks behind bars for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. However, Huffman, 57, only served 11 days in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is where Loughlin might end up.

