So far, it sounds like prison has not been too isolating for Lori Loughlin, who reportedly has “made several friends” since she reported to jail last month.

A source told Us Weekly that the Fuller House alum is “doing OK” and “hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.” The insider added that Loughlin does “attend church and has been praying a lot.”

In fact, her fellow inmates are relieved to have a famous face among them as it means “officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate,” the source explained.

“It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick,” the insider added, but right now, Loughlin is “healthy.”

Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on October 30, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19, to begin serving his five-month sentence.

The couple was both sentenced to jail time for their roles in the college admission scandal. Loughlin will spend two months in prison, while her husband will spend five months in jail for paying $500,000 in an attempt to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

“The only communication she will have with Moss for the next month will be by updates from the girls,” the source said. This means that the pair will be spending the holiday season apart and behind bars. While her release date is scheduled for December 30, Loughlin could be home for Christmas.

Earlier this month, a source told OK! that “Lori is finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society.”

“She’s lonely, ashamed and incredibly sad that her life has come to this — but at the same time, she knows it could have been so much worse,” the insider added.

The 90210 alum put on a brave face and said she was happy to just get the sentence over and done with, but the source explained that “Lori’s not as tough as she pretends to be.”

The parents were arrested last year but initially denied that they were involved in the scandal. Loughlin’s deal includes two months in jail, paying a $150,000 fine, two years supervised release and 100 hours of community service. For his part, Giannulli will be behinds bars, in addition to getting two years of supervised release, paying a $250,000 fine and participating in 250 hours of community service.

“While the family is going through a difficult time, they are supporting each other,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “[They] understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, are struggling with their parents’ incarceration. “It’s just a nightmare for them,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.”

Being in jail at the same time as her hubby was a big concern for Loughlin who wanted “one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” a source told Us Weekly in May.