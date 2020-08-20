Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to appear in court on Friday 21 August, to hear what their final fate will be for their involvement in the college admission scandal.

The pair entered guilty plea agreements that would see them serve only a few months in jail, and the federal prosecutors representing the State have filed documents requesting the same.

In the sentencing memorandum obtained by OK!, United States Attorney Andrew Lelling argues that the “crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious” and the couple deserves to spend some time in a federal penitentiary.

“In addition to avoiding unwarranted sentencing disparities, the proposed sentences for Giannulli and Loughlin reflect the history and characteristics of each defendant, and the need for the sentences imposed to constitute just punishment and provide for adequate deterrence,” the document reads.

Lelling went on to describe how the couple’s actions warrant “meaningful terms of incarceration” – most likely a federal prison near their Los Angeles home.

“They likewise account for the seriousness of the offenses, and in particular Giannulli and Loughlin’s repeated and deliberate conduct, their decision to allow their children to become complicit in the crime, and Giannulli’s embrace of the fraud by steamrolling an honest high school counselor who tried to do the right thing,” Lelling argues.

Towards the end of the document, he concludes that the plea agreements Loughlin and her husband entered “are, accordingly, sufficient, but not greater than necessary.”

For the sake of clarity, Lelling repeated the recommended sentence.

“The Court accepted the agreed-upon sentence of five months imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service for Giannulli, and two months imprisonment, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service for Loughlin.”

Loughlin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, while Giannulli was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.