During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Live, Madison Beer responded to a social media account that accused her of being a “wannabe Ariana Grande.”

And since this hadn’t been the first time that Beer had been compared to the “Positions” singer, it seemed only right that she would address the comment, particularly since she didn’t agree with the remark by any means.

In a lengthy response, the 21-year-old started off by saying that she’d grown tired of people pitting her against Grande, adding that she’s always had nothing but love and high praise for the Grammy winner, whom she considers a “f**king icon.”

Madison Beer addresses hateful online comments accusing her of copying Ariana Grande: “It makes me sad when people pit us against each other, because it’s nothing but love. I adore her and think she’s a f*cking icon.”

pic.twitter.com/mub4RtKxC4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2020

FREEZE FRAME! 15 CELEBS WHO’VE ADMITTED TO LOVING BOTOX: COURTENEY COX, KELLY RIPA & MORE

“I’ve openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana’s for years and years and years and years,” she stressed. “So I think she would say and I would say that I think that she makes things and does things to inspire, and that’s what an artist is all about.

Beer insisted that she’d been harassed and bullied over the comparison claims in the past, and while she’s usually tight-lipped about the remarks that people have left on her social media page, the comments concerning Grande have simply gotten out of control at this point.

INSIDE SOFIA VERGARA‘S SPLASHY VILLA (AND JOE MANGANIELLO‘S MAN CAVE): PHOTOS

“I think it’s a little sad and hurtful when I see so many people really bullying and harassing me in a lot of ways, taking away the legit-ness of anything I do … I just don’t think we’re to be compared. I think that we’re our own people. She’s definitely inspired me because she’s one of my idols.”

The “Hurts Like Hell” hitmaker continued by telling her fans that she has nothing but love for Grande, adding that she considers her one of the greatest singers and being pitted against another female artist because of their similar looks is “just kind of mean, and I’m my own person.”

“And if she does something that inspires, I think that’s her goal. That’s what she’s always said she’s all about. So, I don’t know why there would ever be a problem with her positively impacting me or anyone else. I’m no different from any of you guys, you know?” she added.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

Beer landed her big break after being discovered by Justin Bieber, who had come across her cover of Etta James’ classic hit “At Last,” which she recorded when she was just 13 years old.

It wasn’t long after that when the New York native landed her first record deal with the same company Bieber was signed with — Island Records — before releasing her debut EP, As She Pleases, in 2018.

Since the end of 2019, Beer has been working on her forthcoming debut album, Life Support, having already released a string of singles, including “Good in Goodbye,” “Selfish” and “Baby.”