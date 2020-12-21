A 41-year-old Kentucky man was found dead at his home, along with his 35-year-old wife and two young sons, all apparently gunned down in a murder-suicide that took out the entire family.

Kyle Milliken, who is believed to have committed the shootings, posted on Facebook just hours beforehand, alluding that his wife, Ashley, had been unfaithful to him.

“My kids are my everything, a women can come and go. If she is not happy You can’t make her happy!” he wrote on his account. “A lot of the time, she was going to do it anyway, but when u pick someone up and carry them for years and she still betray you, what do you do? There is one person that knows the story behind this journey.”

Milliken identified that “one person” by the name of “Donnie” but didn’t elaborate as to whom exactly the individual might be, nor what part he or she played in the drama.

Milliken then went on to laud his children, 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn. “I have got to say I love my boys with ever ounce of me! Everything I have done in life as an adult has been for them, to have a better life than I’ve had growing up. Then you have this stuff pop up and throw a whole wrench in it!”

He accompanied the post with 80 photos of his sons, showing them enjoying sports such as baseball, fishing and hunting.

Police confirmed all four deaths and assured the community there was no danger to the public.

The family’s pastor, Chad Lamb with Grace Life Church in Mayfield, Ky., told local news that the family seemed loving, without any outward signs of trouble, and that the deaths left him personally “in shock.”

As he described, “It’s just heartbreaking for the community. It’s a well-known family — well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now.”

“We need to understand that we never know what people are going through,” Lamb stated of the tragedy.