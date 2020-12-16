Despite the fact that she is in hot water for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse and groom minors, friends and family members of Ghislaine Maxwell said they personally think she’s great with kids.

Maxwell proposed a $28.5 billion bail package to get out of prison in time for the holidays, much of which will be covered by her husband, family and friends, who said they have no qualms about leaving their children with the socialite. Maxwell and her husband, Scott Borgerson, will co-sign a $22.5 million bond, while seven friends and family members will find the remaining $5 million. Maxwell’s security firm will also finance a $1 million bond.

“As far as allowing my own young children and or their friends to visit [Maxwell], both before and at any time in the future, the answer is an unequivocal YES,” someone close to Maxwell, who will co-sign a $1.5 million bond, wrote in a letter to the Manhattan federal court on Monday, December 14. They explained that their teenage son even visited Maxwell in New York.

Although the names of Maxwell’s friends and family have been redacted due to safety concerns, others wrote that “she has been a constant visitor to my family homes, has had my children stay with her in her homes.”

“And I would not hesitate to leave any of my kids or grandkids in her care. I have never witnessed, nor heard from my children or grandchildren any reports of any inappropriate behavior,” they continued.

However, several of Epstein’s victims have said that Maxwell abused them, too.

A family friend and parent even wrote that they were distressed that a “country as great as the United States would even think that Ghislaine poses a danger to children or minors.”

Maxwell’s bail filing says that she is “not the person the media has portrayed her to be, far from it” and “wants to stay in New York and have her day in court so that she can clear her name and return to her family.”

Maxwell was arrested in July and was initially denied bail since she was deemed a flight risk. Should Maxwell flee after bail, her husband will lose the bond money.

Maxwell still maintains her innocence and has reportedly not been doing well in prison. Her legal team has made complaints that their client was in “onerous” conditions as she was woken up every few minutes by flashlights for safety checks, was strip-searched regularly and was given subpar meals.

Maxwell has been losing weight and her hair in prison, and for the first six weeks in jail, she was in isolation and denied access to leisure programs, education, movies, religious services and other programs. There are also concerns that she is not being shielded enough amid COVID-19 breakouts. Maxwell had to isolate last month after a member of the prison staff tested positive.

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons insisted that Maxwell is well cared for and at a healthy weight.

Maxwell will go to trial in July 2021 and faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.