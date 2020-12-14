Quarantining in style. Mark Wahlberg received government permission to skip the usual hotel quarantine and self-isolate at a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay, Australia, for a reported $400,000. The Patriots Day hunk is in Australia to film an ad campaign for online betting agency Ladbrokes, but had to lock himself down for 14 days before arriving on set.

The Ted star quarantined with the commercial crew at the retreat — which starts at $2,500 a night. The 49-year-old’s temporary abode included two New South Wales police officers to ensure that Wahlberg was “safe at all times” and followed “quarantine protocol,” the Daily Mail reported. There was also a private ambulance on standby for the A-list celeb and crew, which included the extras for the commercial. In addition to the many amenities offered at the expensive retreat, the workout fanatic reportedly brought an entire gym setup for his two-week stay.

Wahlberg is set to shoot the commercial in Sydney before returning home to his family in Los Angeles, Calif. He was seen arriving in Sydney on his private jet on Sunday, December 13. Wahlberg was last spotted in the U.S. celebrating Thanksgiving with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their sons, Michael, 14, and Brendan, 12. The lovebirds — who have been married for 11 years — also share daughters Ella, 16, and Grace, 10.

After the father of four completed his government-mandated quarantine period, he was spotted out and about at an F45 Christmas party at a restaurant in East Sydney. The Departed star invested in the Australian fitness company in 2019 and is working to bring it to the U.S.

Byron Bay has recently become a hot spot for A-list celebrities to vacation, live and film. Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky relocated from Los Angeles to Byron Bay six years ago, and brother Liam Hemsworth returned home to Australia following his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen, Zac Efron, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Evans and Olivia Newton-John have also been residing Down Under as they spend time quarantining and filming their latest projects.

“People love Australia and they know how much talent is here, and what a diverse landscape for shooting we have,” Thor star Hemsworth explained of the celeb-populated location.