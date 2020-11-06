Need something to lift your spirits? Mark Wahlberg gave fans a treat on Friday, November 6, with a peek at his bare tush. What a way to “end” the week!

Wahlberg posted a video to his Instagram account, which at first appeared to be one of his many fitness/gym-related updates. In this one, however, he offered to show off some new camouflage underwear that he was sporting, from his athletic gear brand Municipal.

All fine and well — the actor first just lifted up his shirt and pulled down the front of his pants a little to show the new undies off (giving fans a nice look at his chiseled abs, while he was at it).

He then, however, unexpectedly spun around and mooned the camera, showing nearly all of his butt, as well as some vivid cupping marks all over his backside.

Someone off-camera can be heard protesting and yelling, “Oh God!” at the impromptu flash of flesh. Nonetheless, fans predictably ate it up, posting comments such as “Show more!!!!” “I’ll buy everything,” “Thank you for distracting me” and “Plumbers crack swag!”

How does the 49-year-old father of four stay in booty-reveal-worthy shape for his age? He’s spoken before about racing against time in order to keep fit and youthful for movie roles. In addition to having a well-equipped home gym with all the accoutrements any workout fiend could want, he credits F45 Training, which he fell in love with and has been practicing since 2018.

The Australian company combines three separate fitness training styles into one: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Circuit Training, and Functional Training. F45 offers 31 different 45-minute workout experiences. Their workouts, which merge interval, cardiovascular and strength training together, have been proven to be the most effective workout method for burning fat and building lean muscle.

Wahlberg also pays careful attention to what he puts inside his body, having co-founded Performance Inspired Nutrition, a supplements company that uses all-natural ingredients.