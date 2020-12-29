Is it hot in here or have we just been staring at shirtless Mark Wahlberg for too long? The 49-year-old gave fans a glimpse at his chiseled abs on Monday, December 28, to promote his partnership with Municipal.

“Isolation quarantine. Family only! @MUNICIPAL #MunicipalPartner,” the Ted star captioned the video while crediting the family’s private chef, Lawrence Duran, for the star’s diet and physique.

To no one’s surprise, Wahlberg’s viewers seemed too distracted by his ripped body to focus on his attire. “I don’t think anyone is looking at his shorts 😂😳😍,” one fan quipped as another added: “Lawd your wife is soooo lucky!!! 😍😍😍.”

The Oscar nominee is one of the co-founders of the athleisure brand and took to social media to show off the brand’s new Camo collection, which is on sale right now. Wahlberg also stripped down last month to show off his Municipal underwear and moon the camera, which (obviously) drove fans crazy once again. “Show more!!!!” one fan pleaded. “I’ll buy everything,” another wrote. “Plumbers crack swag!”

The Departed actor has been enjoying his time back at home with his family ever since he returned from Australia. Wahlberg was previously Down Under to shoot an ad campaign for online betting agency Ladbrokes but had to quarantine for 14 days prior to going on set in Sydney.

In true Hollywood style, Wahlberg received government permission to self-isolate at a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay, Australia, with the commercial crew. While residing at the retreat, which reportedly cost $400,000 for the crew to stay at, the workout fanatic made sure to stay in shape by bringing his own entire gym-setup.

Wahlberg works hard at keeping his body in shape and isn’t afraid to flaunt his impressive gym results. In October, the Patriots Day star showed off his stellar back muscles while doing pull-ups at the gym. “Inspired to be better!! The old fashioned way,” he wrote.

“Work Of Seductive Art,” one admirer commented. “This should be illegal,” another wrote, while a third added: “Plz give me that ALLLLL DAY LONG DAMMMMMMM.”

Besides his gifted personal chef and fitness attire company, Wahlberg also credits the Australian company, F45, for keeping him in shape. The fitness training company combines three workout styles into one: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Circuit Training and Functional Training.