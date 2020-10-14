Kate Hudson revealed how to lose a girl in 10 days, and it has a lot to do with being a bad kisser!

The 41-year-old joined Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop” podcast on Tuesday, October 13, to dish about her best (and worst!) kisses throughout her career. Shockingly, her rom-com buddy Matthew McConaughey didn’t place high on the list.

The duo — who co-starred in How To Lose A Guys in 10 Days in 2003 and Fool’s Gold in 2008 — may look like couple goals, but the blonde beauty revealed the reality of the on-screen makeouts were far from fab. “Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” she laughed. “Like when we were kissing, like in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face.”

Luckily for the Interstellar actor, 50, he wasn’t the only one who failed the kissing test. “Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Hudson said. “I feel like I should have had better ones.”

When the Goop founder asked if the onscreen makeouts felt more brotherly than romantic, the Bride Wars star said “it can be a little sibling-y at times. But no.” Paltrow then chimed in to explain her own brotherly experience kissing Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man. “With Robert, like when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,'” she dished.

Hudson revealed her Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup ranked high on her list. Despite their steamy makeout scene not making the final cut, Hudson admitted: “Billy was good. That was good. … We had a kissing scene in the ice room.”

Despite less-than-stellar onscreen makeout sesh’s, she is loving her offscreen time with partner Danny Fujikawa. The duo welcomed their first daughter together in 2018. “I’ve got the best man,” the Fabletics founder said of Fujikawa last year. “It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.”

Hudson and Paltrow took a walk down memory lane to reflect on the guest’s past romances. The mother-of-three was previously married to Chris Robinson for seven years before calling it quits in 2007. The author revealed she dated many celebs on the down-low that people don’t know about. “It’s amazing the things you do get away with,” Hudson said. “And everybody thinks they’re so damn clever, but we’re good at being sneaky and stealth.”

In regard to her troubled relationship past, Hudson noted the lack of a father figure “manifested in me, that loss or that neglect, sort of manifested through my relationships or the things that I needed validated.” However, she takes responsibility for “choosing the path to be abandoned or to abandon,” rather than blaming her male partners for their absence in the relationship.

“At some point you have to look at it and go, ‘Ok, why am I always finding myself in the same spot? Like it’s got to be what I’m doing,'” she explained while encouraging listeners to work through their pain and understand themselves. “It feels like it’s easier to avoid it, but we know that the more you avoid it, the worse it festers.”