President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has found himself in trouble after a compromising scene from the new Borat film was released. In the movie, which was shot in July, Giuliani is seen putting his hand in his pants in the presence of an actor playing a conservative journalist.

Maria Bakalova, 23, who plays Borat’s underage daughter, Tutar, staged an interview for a fake conservative news program with the attorney. Afterward, she suggested having a drink in a hotel room, which was rigged with cameras.

The two hung out, and he can be seen lying on the back and reaching his hands into his pants. Sacha Baron Cohen reprised his role as Borat and runs in and interrupts the pair by saying, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Giuliani reported Cohen’s intrusion to the NYPD on Tuesday, July 7, but they found that no crime had been committed.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” he told the New York Post.

Cohen was wearing an eccentric outfit. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive,” the politician described.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” he explained.

However, the compromising clip raises the question on whether Cohen actually did “get him.”

Prior to moving to the bedroom, Cohen interrupts the interview in a different costume. While dressed as a sound technician, he jokes to Giuliani that she would make a “very nagging wife” and that he should “stick to marrying my cousins.”

Even before the trousers incident, which he told WABC he was just tucking his shirt in, the mayor was was flirtatious with the young journalist. However, Giuliani maintains his innocence.

“They’ll do anything. They’ve attacked me over everything possible, investigated every business dealing I’ve ever had,” he said. “And now the idiot Borat is going after me with a totally sensationalized false account of a ridiculous movie I guess that he’s done.”

He told the radio station that he “prayed” with the actress and “then I had to leave,” adding, “I had my jacket on. I was fully clothed at all times.”

“When I get up, she says something about, ‘Do I want a massage?’ I realize now that this is a setup,” he said.

He addressed the matter on Twitter on Wednesday, October 21.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he said.

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance,” he continued.

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts,” he concluded.