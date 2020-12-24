Meghan Markle’s brother-in-law is currently in hot water, having been charged with domestic violence after allegedly hitting the Duchess’ half-sister, Samantha Markle, in the face during a late-night altercation.

Mark Phillips, 62, was reportedly booked into a Polk County, Fla., jail on December 14 after smacking 56-year-old Samantha — who uses a wheelchair — early in the morning. Samantha had apparently been using the bathroom at around 1 a.m. that morning and needed some assistance getting off the toilet.

The arrest report states that Phillips, who has lived with Samantha since 2016, became angry at the request for help and subsequently hit her “on the right side of her face in the ear area.”

He left the scene, but was nabbed quickly by police. He was released the same day, however, but faces a court date in 2021 over the matter.

Samantha Markle has been a longtime critic of her sister, having been estranged from her since 2008 and mouthy regarding Meghan‘s treatment of their father, Thomas Markle Sr. She has dubbed her half-sister a social climber, and even made such a nuisance of herself that she landed on a U.K.-specific “fixated persons list” due to “reputational risk” to the royal family. She has never met Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, nor their son Archie.

Most recently, last month, Samantha called her sister’s tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, an “exploitative photo opportunity.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the grave sites of two Commonwealth soldiers on Remembrance Day and were photographed by a pre-approved photographer, Lee Morgan.

“Well, don’t get me started on the concept of photo scandals, because allegedly that was the reason she disowned our father,” Samantha remarked, referring to her father’s staged paparazzi photos prior to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

The Suits alum, 39, later noted that her father did not attend her wedding because he was “so publicly shamed” after the staged photos went public.

Markle’s half-brother Thomas Jr. also has a record with the law, having been arrested in Oregon in 2019 and charged with a DUI.

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.