Court documents released today revealed that Meghan Markle’s team leaked exclusive details of the High Court privacy case to Omid Scoobie, the author of the upcoming biography Finding Freedom.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), accusing it of revealing the “private” letter that she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

The 39-year-old was vocal about how the publication’s decision to release the letter was an “invasion of her privacy”.

In response to the accusations, ANL says that the letter already existed in the public domain after it was discussed in the interview with her five friends to PEOPLE Magazine.

The court ruling laid out by Mr. Justice Warby revealed that the identities of Meghan’s five friends were not to be made public “for the time being” in the “interests of justice.”

The judgment released today added a new layer to the case as it revealed that there was evidence that it was Meghan’s side that had “briefed the press” about the first steps that were taken to keep her friends anonymous and to refrain from naming them in the High Court case.

Explaining the matter, Mr. Justice Warby said that the co-author of the biography, Scobie, tweeted about the application only 58 minutes after its filing.

Mr Justice Warby cited the 20-document-page, saying that the application to protect the anonymity of Meghan’s friend was filed at 8:32 am, while the tweet by Scobie containing the file’s cover was sent out at 9:30 am on the same date.

“The inference invited is that he had been provided with a copy by representatives of the claimant,” said Mr Justice Warby.

The book, Finding Freedom, announced on May 4, 2020, is scheduled for release on Aug. 11. It has already been garnering plenty of media headlines.

The excerpts from the biography have revealed details on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple’s spokesperson had said that they were not involved in the book.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting, they said in a statement.

Despite this, recent reports have stated that it could have been Meghan who could’ve aided the authors, furnishing them with insights for their biography.

Among other things, the biography claims that Prince William wanted to ensure his brother Harry was not “blindsided” by lust after meeting Meghan and sent a “barrage” of messages and voicemails to her, to which the 76-year-old did not reply.