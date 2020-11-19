Journalist Megyn Kelly has pulled her children out of what she describes as a “woke” and “far-left” school — and plans to leave New York City after the school sent out a letter after the death of George Floyd, she revealed on her “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast.

On the podcast, Kelly read the letter, which was circulated to parents and said that “there is a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn” and that white children are “left unchecked and unbothered in their schools.” The note asked, “Where is the urgency for school reform for white kids being indoctrinated in Black death and protected from the consequences?”

The letter was the final straw for the former Fox News anchor, whose sons, Edward, 11, and Thatcher Bray, 7, attended the Collegiate School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which costs $55,900 a year.

MEGYN KELLY SLAMMED FOR RACIST COMMENTS — AGAIN

'After years of resisting it, we're going to leave."@MegynKelly describes why she pulled her kids out of their NYC schools – and she, @GlennLoury and @Coldxman Hughes discuss how "woke" leftism has taken over schools. Listen below, download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/Wljrlq7azf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2020

The letter was circled among the parents’ “diversity group” in the school and was penned by Orleans Public Education Network executive director Nahliah Webber.

Kelly revealed the decision on her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, November 16, and accused the city of allowing “woke” leftism to take over. She will also remove her daughter, Yardley Evans, from her school and relocate to a new city.

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave,” Kelly tweeted the same day as the podcast.

“The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology,” she said on the podcast, “but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some thing. But they’ve gone around the bend.”

CELEBRITY BLACKFACE SCANDALS: KYLIE JENNER, JIMMY KIMMEL & MORE

According to the reporter, the letter claimed that white children are inherently racist and that “there is a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn.” The note asked, “As black bodies drop like flies around us by violence at white hands, how can we in any of our minds conclude that whites are all right?”

Listen to Kelly read the full letter in the tweet above.

“Which boy in my kid’s school is the future killer cop?” Kelly asked. “Is it my boy? Which boy is it? Because I don’t happen to believe that they’re in there.”

Kelly was joined on the podcast by Coleman Hughes and Glenn Loury. “Gosh, that’s shocking,” Loury said after Kelly read the letter. “It’s racist, that’s straightforwardly racist.”

He added, “Killer cops are white? Think of flipping the script on that, think if you imbued anything of that sort to Black people based upon our race, that would be horrific. It is indeed racist.”