If you are a Trump supporter, Megyn Kelly has your back. The former news anchor is seemingly taking the side of all disenfranchised fans of the incumbent president, having fired off several peppery tweets in response to President-Elect Joe Biden‘s own calls for unity and healing.

When Biden tweeted a simple message stating the country would be “a nation united” in the wake of the election, Kelly responded with her own biting message, suggesting that everyday Republicans would not be able to reach across the aisle so easily as he might suggest they could: “Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year.”

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Responses flew in thick and fast, with some asking Kelly to consider the feelings of oppressed communities over the years. Fellow journalist Roland Martin (who is Black) tweeted, “We are just supposed to excuse and forget the attacks on Muslims, Black women, and others? HELL NO.”

Kelly hit back with another sharp reply: “You can be as angry as you want. But let’s not pretend after 4 yrs of bare knuckled, brutal, and grossly vicious brawling, now that your guy is ascending to the WH, it’s all over and ‘unity,’ ‘healing,’ peace, love & understanding bc … memory.”

You can be as angry as you want. But let’s not pretend after 4 yrs of bare knuckled, brutal, and grossly vicious brawling, now that your guy is ascending to the WH, it’s all over and “unity,” “healing,” peace, love & understanding bc … memory. https://t.co/NM3WSIInHH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Several other responders implored Kelly to just pause and consider her role as an influential journalist, and dial her tone down a bit for the sake of the country’s temperature. “You can do better, Megyn,” one admonished, while another said simply, “Stop.”

“No,” she replied. “Half of the country has been demonized as awful for four years just for supporting their president who was falsely accused of Russian collaboration, wrongly impeached & attacked relentlessly by the L & a dishonest media. And now it’s ‘let’s heal!’ ‘Unity!’ Good luck.”

No. Half of the country has been demonized as awful for four years just for supporting their president who was falsely accused of Russian collaboration, wrongly impeached & attacked relentlessly by the L & a dishonest media. And now it’s “let’s heal!” “Unity!” Good luck. https://t.co/WD2UrE5PGA — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Kelly was blasted in 2018 for making insensitive racist comments and defending blackface, resulting in the journalist and political commentator being ousted at NBC. In addition to her tenure at that network, she was an on-air personality at Fox News from 2004-2017.