While President Donald Trump and close members of his circle — including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — may not wish to concede this election and still claim fraud, others are asking the President to accept his loss to Joe Biden, including his wife, Melania Trump, ABC News reported.

“Virtually everyone in his inner circle, his closest advisers, including his family members, are fully aware that this is over,” Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief White House Correspondent said on Sunday, November 8, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

According to the correspondent, there have been conversations taking place that “include the First Lady, about how to convince him to make something of a graceful exit.”

However, later on Sunday evening, the First Lady echoed her husband’s stance on the election.

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency,” she tweeted.

CNN reported that the FLOTUS and Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law, had also discussed conceding with the President. However, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller denied CNN’s report and tweeted, “The story is not true, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy.”

According to Karl, Donald’s wife and others have tried to put a positive spin on the loss, by reminding him of “the movement he has built his role in the Republican party, about the way he can be a king maker in 2022, 2024 … maybe even run again.”

Donald’s brood have also said that if he doesn’t leave right away he could jeopardize everything.

The FLOTUS is reportedly one of the people the President trusts the most. Corey Lewandowski — Donald’s 2016 campaign manager — told author Mary Jordan that he relied on Melania to “give him such good, solid, concrete advice. I would say 95 percent of the time, he took that advice … She has amazing political instincts.”

As the President is “angry and defiant” and pushing “false claims of massive voter fraud,” it may take a lot of convincing for him to accept that he lost this election. Donald reportedly might even refuse to attend Biden’s inauguration in January.

“He will concede the election was stolen from him, and he will have a long list of grievances about how he was deprived of his presidency,” Karl said.

However, it looks like the President is not ready to concede so soon as he posted clips from Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Twitter about alleged voter fraud.

Donald’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also isn’t giving up. “The Biden selection by the Crooked Media is based on unlawful votes in PA, Mich, GA, Wisc, Nevada et al. We will prove it all,” he tweeted.

“Up early working on PA. @realDonaldTrump election night 800,000 lead was wiped out by hundreds of thousands of mail in ballots counted without any Republican observer. Why were Republicans excluded?”