Melania Trump has landed into another controversy, and this time, it’s around her insecurities with the “liberal media” for her take on the border policy and, well … hating Christmas.

In a newly released phone call recording from July 2018, FLOTUS got candid while speaking to her former associate Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Wolkoff recently published the bombshell book titled Melania and Me — which reveals several insights into the nature of the first lady. The author was ultimately sacked and thrown “under the bus” by the Trump family. The book also reveals several private conversations, ranging from Melania’s bitter relationship with Ivanka Trump to her marriage to President Donald Trump.

Wolkoff played the recording in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, where Melania talked about her plans of celebrating Christmas at the White House while the country was focused on children separated from their parents at the border.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” Melania said in the audio recording, referring to her husband. “I’m working my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

Melania continued, “OK, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Melania’s reference to former President Barack Obama resonated with her husband’s claims that Obama was responsible for the policy, which separated children from their parents at the border. However, the decision from Obama’s part was around confirming that the adult was a legal guardian of the kids, unlike that in Trump’s administration, where it was more of a blanket policy.

“The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s so sad to hear it but they didn’t have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor,” Melania continued on the tape. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

Sounding almost at the brink of tears, Melania complained that her efforts around getting “the kid reunited with the Mom” did not yield any fruitful results.

She said: “They would not do the story. They would not do the story. You would not believe it. They would not do the story because they are against us because they’re liberal media. Yeah, if I go to Fox they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.”

Responding to the secret recording release, Melania’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham warned Wolkoff of severe repercussions.

“Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect — as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism,” she said in a statement.

Melania severed ties with Wolkoff after it was reported that her firm paid $26 million for Trump’s inauguration. In her book, Wolkoff also writes about how Melania executed the ‘Operation Block Ivanka‘ and ensured that Ivanka wasn’t made the focus of the family pictures at her husband’s inauguration.

“Most people in the world don’t think that Trump would screw them over. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Wake up America! You’re next,” Wolkoff writes in her book.

The news broke on Thursday, October 1, that both the President and the First Lady have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 74-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” he added.