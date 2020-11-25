A 25-year-old Missouri mom has been identified in a mysterious apparent murder-suicide case, in which she apparently — and unbelievably — first turned a gun on her 5-year-old son, then shot herself, all without anyone knowing why she’d take such extreme measures.

The woman was named as Krisha Lockwood on Monday, November 23, according to the St. Louis medical examiner’s office. St. Louis police also gave the name of her child, Kevin Barrett III.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, officers were called to Lockwood’s home a week ago on November 18, just before 6 a.m., by a relative allegedly concerned about “shots being fired.”

When they arrived, they found Lockwood “acting irrationally,” according to Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander of the homicide unit.

Fearing that she might be armed and dangerous, the officers decided the best course of action was to back off, which Aubuchon said was the proper procedure to take given the situation.

While the officers on duty were following protocol by calling for backup and attempting to secure the scene, they heard a single gunshot. The subsequent investigation following the shot revealed Lockwood and her son to be dead.

There is no motive known yet for Lockwood’s actions, nor is there a cohesive timeline of events. Particularly in question at the moment is whether the child had been killed before police arrived on the scene, which could be plausible due to the report of shots being heard earlier — but, at the moment, is something that is currently not clear at all.

The incident is still under investigation, according to officials, and Aubuchon has not elaborated further on the matter this week.

A neighborhood resident who lives nearby expressed dismay at the tragedy, adding confirmation to the fact that Lockwood’s actions remain a complete mystery. “I walk past this every single day, I never seen anything or heard anything; it’s shocking,” he told local news. “You would have to think that the person would have reached a point of hopelessness.”