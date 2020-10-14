Chris Watts was having an affair with his coworker, Nichol Kessinger, before he killed his wife, Shanann Watts — who was pregnant at the time — and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Kessinger met Watts, 35, at their company, Anadarko Petroleum — he was an operator, while she worked in the environmental department — in June 2018 and started dating in early July of that same year.

However, Kessinger told The Denver Post that she didn’t know Chris and Shanann were still together, adding that he told her he was separated and was about to finalize his divorce.

But was Watts having an affair with others as well? According to documents obtained by OK!, the disgraced murderer was on Tinder prior to the killings and met Amanda McMahon, who revealed she had a one-night stand with Watts in March 2018.

Per the investigation docs, McMahon said she connected with Watts on the dating app, and they met up at a local Chic-fil-A parking lot. The two agreed their relationship was purely physical, so they went back to McMahon’s house right away, where things got “really fast and aggressive.”

McMahon said Watts attempted to “stick it in her butt,” and he also pulled her hair and put his arms around her neck, which she described as a “rape fantasy.” At one point, McMahon had to “push” Watts off of her.

Despite their intense tryst, McMahon said “no radars went off or anything” about Watts’ behavior.

Also in the documents obtained by OK!, a male escort named Trent Bolte said he and Watts allegedly had a secret, 10-month gay relationship in 2018.

Bolte’s mom, Colleen, confirmed that her son “was seeing” Watts “long before the ‘horrible crime’ occurred” and that Watts gave Bolte money for lip injections.

However, Bolte’s story has been questioned by authorities.

Watts also denied he ever had an affair with McMahon and Bolte, saying he only cheated on Shanann with Kessinger. “I’ve never been with a guy,” Watts told investigators, referring to Bolte.

Watts murdered his wife and two kids on August 13, 2018, and is currently behind bars in Wisconsin. While Watts is locked up, he’s been corresponding with women via snail mail. “He got a lot of letters at first,” a source told PEOPLE. “Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.

“He gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically,” the insider added. “He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do.”