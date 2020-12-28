Police have charged a 33-year-old man with fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend with multiple knives, in an attack that was shockingly witnessed by the victim’s three children in their home on a tribal reservation.

Amanda Davis, 37, was a member of the the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and lived in their reservation north of Reno. On the night of December 15, tribal police were called to the home by Davis’ daughter. The girl told police that her younger brother had woken her up and reported that their mom’s boyfriend, Michael Burciaga, had stabbed their mother.

She then related that her mom, who was still alive, called the kids into her bedroom and attempted to barricade the door with a piece of furniture. Burciaga managed to break through anyway, and continued his pursuit even though Davis reportedly smashed his hand several times with a baseball bat.

According to reports, he dragged her into the bathroom and began stabbing her again; one of the children tried to hit him with a lamp, but was unsuccessful in stopping him. Burciaga then allegedly went to the kitchen for a different, smaller knife and came back to stab Davis yet even more times.

By the time officials arrived, Davis was close to death, expiring shortly after they came on scene. Meanwhile, Burciaga had fled.

However, Burciaga returned to the scene of the crime as medics were trying to administer aid to Davis, causing her children to scream in panic, “He’s back, he’s back,” according to local news.

He wasn’t there to cause further harm, though; instead, he turned himself in to tribal police.

Burciaga had left a trail of his own blood, apparently from intentionally cutting himself. “I already know what happened, and I know what I did, which is why I slit my wrist,” he told the officers, who proceeded to bandage him up then transport him to the hospital for further care. While en route to the hospital, Burciaga told the officers that Davis had been pregnant with his child.

Burciaga is being held without bail in the Washoe County Jail on one count of second-degree murder within Indian Country. A jury trial is set for February 22, 2021. If convicted, he will face a life sentence in prison.

A GoFundMe in Davis’ name (as well as the name of her unborn child, Ezra) was established to collect money for the surviving children’s expenses and any mental support services needed from witnessing the brutal attack. The fund touched upon Davis’ indigenous heritage, stating, “While forms of domestic violence are widespread throughout our society, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is an issue specific to native communities since colonization. Violence is no one’s tradition.”