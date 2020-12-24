While the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 an unforgettable year, so did the shocking crimes that took place in the past 12 months, with sex abuse and mass murders making up for a significant number of felonies.

Tensions appeared to be at an all-time high following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, sparking a worldwide protest — just two months before the murder of Breonna Taylor left many people demanding justice for her shocking demise at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

SCHOOL SEX SCANDALS—8 TEACHERS ACCUSED OF GETTING INTIMATE WITH THEIR UNDERAGE STUDENTS

2020 also brought on other crimes, such as a man spitting on people who refused to wear a mask, while Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem feared for his life after being confronted by a homeless man who threatened to “kill” him inside his home in Detroit.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the most shocking crimes of the year.