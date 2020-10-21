Guys: There’s absolutely nothing sissy about getting those popular beauty treatments all the girls are indulging in these days! Proof: Oliver Hudson is coming clean about having tried anti-aging injectable Botox — and he says he’ll do it again.

The 44-year-old actor detailed his experience at the dermatologist to sister Kate Hudson during an episode of their podcast, “Sibling Revelry.” According to him, losing his Botox virginity had a few bumps, but he would still do it again.

As Hudson describes, he wasn’t planning to have Botox, but his doctor convinced him to try a little in the forehead area, encouraging the actor to just trust in his cosmetic skills. “[The doctor] puts Botox in my face, and I didn’t feel anything,” he said.

So far, so good? “Two days later I’m making an expression in the mirror and one eyebrow literally goes up into my hairline,” he recalled.

Oops! “I’m like, what the f**k is going on,” exclaimed Hudson. “It looked insane. I looked like a villain.”

“You just ruined my life,” Hudson accused his doctor. However, a return trip to the clinic — and a bit more Botox injected to even things out — solved the issue.

This time, Hudson was placated. “I think I liked it,” he told his sister. “I think I might do it again.”

But that isn’t all that Hudson tried out while at the doctor’s office. He actually preceded the Botox treatment with another trendy procedure, the famous vampire facial, which uses one’s own blood to enrich and rejuvenate facial skin. Hudson found this to be a bit out of his experience league as well, noting: “He just took a needle and was squirting [blood] all over my face.”

The facial apparently didn’t provide any strange side effects, but Hudson found himself curious as to just how many dudes actually undergo such treatments. “I was asking a million questions. Like, ‘How many celebrities have done this? Are there any other men who do this? Do you know celebrity men who have actually done this?'” he grilled his doctor.

The answer? Hudson’s doc apparently knows quite a few, telling Hudson, “It would shock you to know the [number] of male celebrities I do s**t to.”