Kate Hudson showed off her bombshell gym-honed physique by stripping down into nothing but a pair of navy leggings for National Legging Day and Fabletics’ seventh anniversary — and shared the steamy snap on Instagram!

The special holiday — which was founded by her company last year — is on the same day Fabletics was created in 2013. The owner of the successful workout company celebrated both occasions on Sunday, October 18. Wearing only leggings, Hudson posed on the floor and propped one leg up as she turned her head over her shoulder and gave the camera a jaw-dropping stare.

“Happy #leggingday !!! 🧘‍♀️ And Happy Birthday to our @fabletics,” she wrote on the sultry snap, which can be seen here. “Our leggings our so yummy you hardly need anything else 😉 We love them so much we created a day for them and we are celebrating over @fabletics with a fun filled active day.” The blonde beauty continued to encourage her 12.4M followers to join the company for “free workouts, styling workshops and more!” Participants would receive a pair of free leggings with any $59 purchase, she noted.

“Love you all for being such an amazing community! Here’s to another year! See you at 4pm Pacific time 🍸 #fableticscofounder,” the 41-year-old concluded. Hudson previously provided an itinerary of suggestions for participants on the newly founded national holiday. The suggestions included morning yoga to a dance class to simply a “day with some drinks and a chat.”

Fans were quick to comment on the steamy new pic of the actress. “So beautiful and lovely,” one person wrote. “How can you be so perfect all the time?” a fan questioned while another added: “Stunning photos! Happy birthday, Fabletics.”

The mother of three also took to her IG story to share an important message about supporting women’s reproductive rights. The Oscar nominee showed off her $250 arrangement from Eric Buterbaugh of a vaginal flower sculpture, calling it “the most beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

“Thank you Eric for bringing attention to the importance of protecting all our vaginas and that we can continue to have the right to our healthcare,” she said in the video. Every purchase of the vaginal sculpture will have “100% of its proceeds” go towards the fight for reproductive rights through election day on November 3.

Hudson has always been very vocal about body positivity and eating disorders. In her book Pretty Happy, she explained, “When you understand yourself and connect to how you can become body smart, you realize pretty quickly that the perfect, the ideal, is not the goal.” She encourages women to love their bodies and to use fitness as a way to feel empowered. “Exercise really comes down to moving in a way that makes you feel good,” she added.

The business owner has much to celebrate recently. It was reported last week that Hudson will be hitting the screen for Octavia Spencer‘s Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told for its second season. Hudson also just celebrated her youngest child Rani‘s second birthday — whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — on October 2. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star also shares two children — 16-year-old Ryder and 9-year-old Bingham — from her previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

Hudson appears to be on cloud nine as she celebrates her successful company, new acting project and life with her growing family.