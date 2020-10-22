If you were to try and hack President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account, it apparently wouldn’t have taken you very long.

According to a Dutch security team, guessing his old password would have been, well… a piece of pumpkin pie.

Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant reported on Thursday, October 22, that ethical hacker Victor Gevers was able to get into Trump’s account due to the fact that he had an extremely weak and easy-to-guess password and had not applied two-step verification.

Gevers noted that he tried four different passwords before plugging in the fifth, “maga2020!” and to his surprise he was granted access to Trump’s Twitter, which has a following of 87 million.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Not only was the password ridiculously simple to figure out, Gevers was flabbergasted at the lack of any further basic security measures on the account. “I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts,” he told the newspaper. “Or at least would be asked to provide additional information.”

Gevers and his team also broke into Trump’s account in 2016, claiming to have used another weak password to gain access “yourefired” — which, of course, was Trump’s famous catchphrase on reality show The Apprentice.

After cracking the not-so-crazy code, Gevers said he attempted to contact the CIA, the White House, the FBI and Twitter, warning them that he had breached the account. He says the President’s account was tightened up shortly following that.

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA’S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Too good to be true? A spokesperson for Twitter said in a statement that the social media platform itself is skeptical of Gevers’ story: “We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government.”

Adding weight to Twitter’s statement is the fact that, back in July, a huge Twitter hack touting Bitcoin and affecting the accounts of such high-profile names as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and many others was not able to rope Trump’s account into the scam.

Trump himself, as well as the White House, did not have any immediate comment on the matter.