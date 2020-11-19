The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who shot a pregnant California mom dead in a parked car, officials confirmed in a press release.

Arlena Rodriguez, 24, was killed on Sunday, November 15, while she was sitting inside her car at the side of the road in the 1100 block of North Neptune Road in Wilmington. A male friend had been working on the engine at the time.

At about 11:25 a.m., “an unknown suspect approached on foot and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle,” the police report stated. “The suspect fled the location” after shots were fired.

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

Both Rodriguez and her companion were taken to a nearby hospital. The 24-year-old died along with her unborn child, while the man who accompanied her is in stable condition and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, November 16, Rodriguez’s stepmother, Jessica, created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the funeral.

“On Sunday, November 15th we received the worst news a parent ever wants to hear,” her stepmom wrote.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

“My step daughter Arlena Rodriguez, age 24 was shot and killed in Wilmington, California. Just 8 days after her 24th birthday. She was 7 months pregnant with a little boy.

“She was proceeded in death by her mom Anita in 2005 when she was only 9 yrs old. And then her brother Richard Rodriguez was tragically murdered in 2011 when she was age of 15.

“Losing her brother was mentally and emotionally hard for her to overcome. The family is asking for donations or any help to help put Arlena and her baby boy to rest. Any help is much appreciated.”

The mother of three had a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old twin girls. Those donating to the GoFundMe shared their condolences with the family. “Rest in peace Arlena and baby,” one wrote.

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

Meanwhile, the police are asking for help to find the shooter, as they do not have a description of the attacker. They encourage anyone with information to call LAPD detectives on the case at 310-726-7887, or the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).