New York police are actively on the hunt for information regarding two abandoned newborn baby boys who were found unconscious in the Bronx and dead upon their arrival to the hospital.

According to local news, the infants were discovered on the ground in the afternoon on Monday, November 9, behind the common area of an apartment building in the Claremont section of the borough.

The New York Post reports the superintendent of the building discovered one of the babies earlier in the morning but “didn’t pay it any mind,” initially thinking it was just a toy doll. On further examination, he told the outlet that he found the “doll” was wrapped in a bloody pet training pad and was clearly a human infant. The baby had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, with trauma apparent to the head.

“The [training pad] was wet. I turned it a little,” he told the outlet. “There was a little blood, but it did not soak through.”

The second baby was found about 20 feet away, in a black garbage bag. He had no visible injuries, but the bag was leaking blood.

Emergency responders were called at around 2 p.m. An ambulance took the babies to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The exact cause of death has not been released as of yet.

It is not known the newborns were twins or even related to each other, but authorities did say both victims were male. It is also not known if the person responsible for abandoning them lived in the complex where they were discovered, although speculation is buzzing that the children were tossed from a window in the six-story building due to the trauma indications on their bodies.

Police are reportedly combing area hospitals in search of women who were admitted with heavy bleeding, in hopes of finding the mother of the babies.

“This is very, very early on in our investigation. We’re asking the public for help. If you can, if you know something, can you please call 1-800 577-TIPS with any information you have. It would really help the investigation here,” an NYPD spokesman said.