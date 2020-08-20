Meghan Markle admitted to having little clue about what the Commonwealth was about until she joined the royal family and was able to speak with the young leaders.

During a video conference – published on the QCT YouTube channel – with young leaders from the Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Trust, the 39-year-old said that she was honored to be continuing the legacy of the Queen.

The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry attended the online event from their $14M Santa Barbara mansion. During her address, Markle said that she was very proud to be a part of the QCT.

“[Young people from across the Commonwealth] come with a question, they always offered a solution, and that’s what I think is so inspiring and why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother,” she stated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen speaking of the Queen with much admiration, referring to her as “grandmother” during their address.

The couple’s appraisal and respect for the work of the Commonwealth came weeks after the release of the controversial biography Finding Freedom, which followed Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship, written by royal reporters, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The appreciation showcased by the royal couple also came after they drew criticism for their last conversation with the group. They had previously said that the history of the Commonwealth “must be acknowledged” even if the details of it were “uncomfortable.”

During the conference, Prince Harry spoke about the approach one should take to solving problems.

“Solutions are the most important thing, I learned in the Army, don’t come to the table with a problem unless you’ve got a solution,” he said.

Like the former Suits actress, the 35-year-old Duke couldn’t help but praise his grandmother, saying she achieved everything she wanted to while undertaking the “huge responsibility” of the Commonwealth.

He added: “No one could have predicted how the world was going to change in such a short space of time, especially with the digital space.”

“But, hearing you guys, knowing the broad spectrum that the QCT engulfs, you guys are the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth and what it means to be part of it,” he continued. “You are there standing for equality and mutual respect and fairness, and I think that is something that every single one of you should be very proud of.”

Markle admitted that she was quite new to the organization and that it wasn’t until she joined the family that she was “able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Duchess said regarding the people she had met: “They came with a question, they always offered a solution, and that’s what I think is so inspiring and why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT.”

Markle spoke about the state of mental health during the time of the pandemic expressing, “Everyone’s mental and emotional well being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction.”

“People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”

“When that community becomes decisive and isn’t a pack for good, but is a pack of people ganging up on one another…what’s challenging about that is that people don’t feel an escape,” she sympathized. “It can probably feel very lonely in that space.”

At the end of the conference, Prince Harry encouraged the young activists to keep pushing to change the online scene, joking that he was already “way too old.”

Markle comically replied, “You’ve got to stop, we’re not old!”

“But it’s true,” Harry said. “This is the world you’re going to inherit.”

Meghan added, “And Archie!”

“And Archie,” Harry said. “It’s on all of us collectively to make the world a better place…and we are.”

The 94-year-old Queen continues to head the Commonwealth and Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is expected to succeed her.