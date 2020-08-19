After shaking things up in the royal family and moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally feel at peace with their new move to Santa Barbara, California. “This is their permanent home,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air,” the insider continued. “It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.”

The pair — who share son Archie, 15 months — moved to Los Angeles in March and stayed in Tyler Perry’s estate while they searched for a new place to live. Luckily, the duo found a house in Montecito — a community in Santa Barbara — which is about an hour away from the City of Angels.

So, why did the Suits alum, 39, and Harry, 35, decide to buy a $14.65 million home outside of L.A.? “They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” the source continued. “It’s so beautiful.”

Not only is the new location perfect for Markle since she will be able to visit her mother, Doria Ragland, who still resides in Los Angeles, but her baby boy seems to be enjoying his new humble abode as well. “Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free,” the insider explained. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.”

Markle and Harry’s new digs includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms along with a game room, a gym, an arcade, a wine cellar, a pool, a tennis court, and a tea house.

Despite moving away from Hollywood, the couple should expect to see some familiar faces around the neighborhood, including Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, and Drew Barrymore.

Jason Streatfeild, a luxury real estate broker who has an office in Montecito, told DailyMail.com that the brunette beauty and the red-headed royal won’t have to adjust to their new surroundings that much. “It’s the type of neighborhood where you may not realize who your neighbor is but you really don’t care,” he said.

“It’s not unusual to run into Oprah Winfrey at the grocery store or to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres for lunch at the Miramar hotel,” he added. “It’s a very private and exclusive area, a place where you can escape with an ocean in front of you and the mountains behind you.”

Sounds like Markle, Harry, and Archie are living in paradise.