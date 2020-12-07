Today show contributor Bobbie Thomas posted a touching tribute to her husband, Michael Marion, who died last week at just 42 years old.

Thomas posted the heartbreaking note about her late husband on Instagram on Sunday, November 6, after he passed away on December 1. “Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone,” she wrote alongside three pictures of the couple in the hospital.

“With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t,” she added.

“One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts,” she wrote. “There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short. As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude … holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love.”

Friends and fans offered condolences to Thomas in the comments section.

“You are an incredible woman with so much strength. My heart breaks for you and Miles and I’ll keep your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love,” NBC’s Dylan Dreyer wrote.

“Dearest brave Bobbie. We will all surround you and Miles with love. I’m so sorry for all you have to bear. You have my deepest admiration and love and respect. You have taught me so much and I am bringing it to heart,” Savannah Guthrie said, while Hoda Kotb left a series of heart emojis and prayer emojis.

“To you my friend I send my love and what strength I have you and miles are held in this big embrace we hope you feel our love,” Maria Shriver said.

Marion died earlier this month after a “heroic struggle.” He and Thomas tied the knot in 2013, and they have a 5-year-old son, Miles.

Marion had been dealing with health struggles for some time. Last year, he suffered a stroke, and Thomas revealed in May that he had progressed to walking with assistance after he came home from the hospital in a wheelchair.

“I want to scream that from the rooftops because stroke is something that can happen to anybody, especially younger people. That was the biggest message that I want to get out there. And that it is possible to recover in some situations, it just takes dedication, and we have to focus on what we have and not what we don’t,” Thomas said on Today after she took some time off. “I feel so lucky that he was the person I married. I wouldn’t change it for anything. And Miles has such a deep sense of empathy, I couldn’t have taught that to him, so all in all, we’re really fortunate.”

“Michael worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work,” Thomas said in a statement on Monday, December 7. “He landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to Covid-19.”

We’re thinking of Thomas and her family during this difficult time.