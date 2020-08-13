Elle Woods for President!

Reese Witherspoon has been Elle Woods all along. The 44-year-old Legally Blonde star has had an interest in politics since she was a little girl.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her support for Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, by sharing a throwback photo of a young Witherspoon in the third grade.

“I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, ‘I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.’ Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, ‘I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.’”

Witherspoon, a fierce female empowerment advocate, went on to celebrate Harris’ historic appointment: “My thoughts today are with woman in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack”

Fans showered the star with love on her post that has garnered over 1M likes and over 11,000 comments.

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay commented on the post, “Great post. And… you had a wonderful teacher. Saluting her today too!”

Actress Halle Berry wrote, “YES! THIS!”

Harris the first woman of color to appear on a major party ticket. The appointment comes after months of public outrage and pleas for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.

Speaking of Elle Woods, Witherspoon first confirmed a third Legally Blonde movie in June 2018.

The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement that, yes, Legally Blonde 3 is officially happening. To make the announcement, the actress put back on Elle’s sparkling sequined hot pink bikini, and leisurely sunbathed on a pool float.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she captioned the post.

We might be seeing #ElleWoods2024 and her pink, scented bumper stickers in our future!