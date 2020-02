Vicki and Tamra have both decided to pursue other passions after their Bravo exits. Vicki will be hosting a new podcast called Whoop It Up with Vicki. The mother of two hinted that her new show will be full of untold stories from RHOC, her take on pop culture and issues she is passionate about. Tamra revealed during a chat withearlier this month that she is renewing her real estate license. "I’m probably not going back to real estate, but I have to renew my license every four years and I always do it 'cause I’m always looking for a backup plan," Tamra said.