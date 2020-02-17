trending in REALITY TV
Shannon Beador is the only member of the “Tres Amigas” left on the Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star’s two besties Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge will not be a part of the long-running Bravo series’ upcoming 15th season. Shannon, 55, is reportedly “nervous” to return to filming following her friends’ departures.
It’s happening .... Tres Amigas is going on tour! Call my agent 😂
Tres Amigas off to our cast trip! #rhoc #season14 #relaxingtrip?
Tonight on #RHOC it’s my birthday...🎉❤️ #hotmessexpress #literally 😜
Who else wants to give @ginakirschenheiter a BIG HUG 🤗 right now #RHOC love how brave you are. #survivor
