Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

When Heather asked Meghan how she's handling her new single life, the Missouri native confessed, "It’s good. I feel I’m in a great place. I just bought my nanny a car. I bought myself a car. To open my garage door and look at my two cars that I bought and think about my house and my kids and my nanny, who I’m taking care of, these five people that are under my responsibility, it’s empowering."