Christmas can be a lonely time of year. Riley Keough opened up about spending her first Christmas without her “best friend and baby brother” Benjamin Keough who died by suicide in July aged 27.

“Words can’t describe how painful it is,” Keough wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo of the duo on December 19.

“I’m thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love.

“And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away.”

Fans offered their condolences to the 31-year-old actress in the comments. “I’m so sorry. My family, unfortunately, has been touched by suicide as well,” one user wrote.

“Prayers to you and your family during what I am sure will be a tough Christmas,” another said.

“Note/Tip: Every ‘first’, whether holidays, birthdays, special events etc are always triggering so be gentle with urself and be with those u are most comfortable with,” a third fan suggested.

In September, Keough shared another throwback photo with her younger brother and said “Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother.”

In July, Keough got “Benjamin Storm” tattooed onto her collarbone to pay tribute to her brother.

In October mom Lisa Marie Presley broke her silence and posted a tribute for her son’s 28th birthday where she said she “worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.”

Presley has not posted on social media since.

Days after Benjamin’s death in July grandmother Priscilla Presley wrote that “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life.”

“The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.

“Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

We’re thinking of Ben’s family during this difficult time.