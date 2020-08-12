And the Academy Award goes to… not Robert Pattinson.

As an actor, it is essentially their job to drop their true identity and put on a new persona, hiding any information that does not need to be disclosed to the audience, giving the audience exactly what they need to hear.

Well, that is exactly what Pattinson tried doing as he attempted to lie his way out of telling director Christopher Nolan that he had to go to a secret screen testing for the role of Batman.

The 34-year-old actor is confirmed to play Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves’s film, The Batman. Warner Brothers confirmed the English actor’s role in May 2019, who reportedly beat out Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In a recent interview with The Irish Times, the Twilight actor disclosed that he had to fake a “family emergency” in order to keep the casting on the down-low.

He explained that while working alongside director Nolan on the movie Tenet, Pattinson was also vying for the Dark Knight role, posing a huge conflict.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said.

“And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test–I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman addition, aren’t you?'”

The Water For Elephants actor also disclosed that Warner Brothers felt it was best to keep his current director, Nolan, out of the loop while screening for The Batman.

Although Pattinson was unable to hide his secretive role from Nolan, the actor has yet to spoil any giveaways about his new movies Tenent and The Batman.

All that is confirmed in the upcoming Batman film is that the plot is centered around younger Bruce Wayne and features villains like Catwoman, who will be played by Zoë Kravitz, and Penguin.

In February 2020, production was shut down for the film due to the ongoing pandemic. In April, Reeves updated the public on The Batman status: “We’re not officially editing right now.”

“We’ve actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, looking at takes, and what’s to come,” he told Deadline.

Since then, Pattinson has been residing in his home city, London, with his model girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, in an apartment that The Batman production rented for him, said GQ writer Zach Baron.

The Batman is currently set to be released on October 1, 2021.