There’s a first time for everything! On Thursday, October 22, Ryan Reynolds revealed he sent in his ballot for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, voted early, but fans seemed more interested in the blonde beauty’s feet.

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly,” he captioned a picture of himself holding his mail-in ballot.

Lively found some humor in the situation. “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair with their ballot sheets.

The Canadian actor filed for dual citizenship in 2018, which he was granted.

While praising her husband for voting, Lively found herself in her own little spat of trouble. The Gossip Girl alum was caught in a hilarious photoshop fail when she appeared to draw on her shoes. In Reynolds’ post, his wife stood on her toes, barefoot, but in her own post, she suddenly donned brown heels.

Of course, fans quickly noticed the shoe debacle. “Can I get the seats on those killer heels?!” one joked.

Lively put her sense of humor to work and tagged Louboutins as the heels, writing, “Voting fashion” on her story. After more jokes about being a “Barefoot iPhone doodler,” she clarified what happened.

“Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit,” she quipped.

In October 2018, Reynolds exercised his new dual citizenship and voted in the midterm elections. “Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote,” he captioned an image of himself and Lively on Twitter.

The Deadpool star previously shared that he wished he could have voted in the 2016 election. “I would have loved to have voted in this election, now more than ever, but I didn’t get to have a voice,” he told Variety.

“I’m right at that age where I’m making that transition,” he continued. “It is interesting to watch it all unfold. We are standing at the precipice of what I think is going to be a very historical, heavily scrutinized period in United States history and it’s also a very frightening time.”

“I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that’s going to feel disenfranchised and that’s experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future,” he said. “Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I’m afraid with them and for them.”

Although he did not explicitly say who he voted for, we can guess which candidate he chose not to endorse. Both Reynolds and Lively have spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past.

“There’s a lot that’s worrying me as a woman, as a mother, and not just that, but as a human being who cares about other human beings and our rights and our liberties and what we value,” Lively shared with Variety in 2017.

Unlike other A-list stars, Reynolds and Lively didn’t participate in the ongoing trend of celebs stripping down to encourage their fans to vote!