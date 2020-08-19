The ‘Selling Sunset‘ star revealed that Ralph is homeless, has neglected his family, and is likely on drugs. The actress adds that the former Arizona Cardinals player is missing and has not paid child support since 2015.

Amanza claims her ex-husband squandered his retirement from the NFL in a very short time. Additionally, the former model-turned-real-estate agent says Ralph hasn’t landed any gainful employment in a very long time.

“It has been a regular struggle for me to survive with no help from him,” the interior decorator laments.

The couple was having joint custody of the children before Ralph returned them, citing his inability to “keep a roof over their head.”

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR CHRISHELL STRAUSE FOUND OUT ABOUT DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY THROUGH TEXT

The former actress said Ralph sent her an email titled “No Roof for Kids,” detailing his current financial predicaments.

“On Sunday a week ago today, the kids and I slept in my car with no food, no water, and no restroom. I have exceeded my resources and no longer have a roof for the kids, nor the ability to take care of them,” the email read.

Ralph implored his ex-wife to take the kids until his financial situation improved. He further claimed that it was “not safe” for them to remain in his custody. Since then, Amanza hasn’t heard from him, adding that she was worried about his state.

“I don’t know if he is suffering from depression or whether or not he may be now having problems from the many concussions he suffered in pro-football, or if he has developed a drug issue,” Amanza said.

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘SELLING SUNSET’: THE SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE CAST

Amanza’s attempts to reach him through his family members were unsuccessful. She also reached out to over 20 of his ex-NFL colleagues without any success. She said Ralph’s lifelong friend has also failed to contact him.

“There’s so many people actively trying, and there’s just no answer.”

She added that his sudden disappearance adversely affected their children who had developed a strong relationship with him.

“It’s the most bizarre – heartbreaking for my kids because it’s not just their dad. That whole side of the family has just disappeared,” Amanza said.

HERE’S 3 MUST-WATCH SHOWS RETURNING TO OUR SCREENS

Amanza is currently seeking full custody of their children and demands an assurance that he would return on good terms and never abandon the children again. She added that Ralph could request for more custodial rights if he returns in good form.

“When he returns, and if he is emotionally stable, I believe we will have no problem modifying this requested order by stipulation.”

The former model said she was adamant for joint custody, but wanted her children to spend adequate time with both parents. She now regrets having joint custody with her ex-husband, who she considered as a good parent.

“What I’m learning is once you go into it with it 50/50, it’s really hard to then switch to full custody.”

CHRISHELL STAUSE LIKES TWEET HINTING EX JUSTIN HARTLEY HAD BEEN CHEATING

Amanza hopes they could quickly resolve the current issues to ease the pressure on the children.