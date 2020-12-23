With HBO Max all the rage, OK! couldn’t help but wonder: Is Sex and the City coming back for more? The rumor mill says yes, in fact, it is!

According to Page Six, the hit HBO series — which spawned two feature film follow-ups (and hopes for a third) — will return to the small screen on the new streaming platform HBO Max.

A source said that the limited series reboot would see original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes — but Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive hot-shot Samantha Jones, would likely not take part. After all, she’s been extremely vocal in that her Sex and the City days are officially over and that chapter has long been closed.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER TEASES A ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ REUNION

Although Cattrall and Parker played BFFs on the long-running hit series, it’s no secret the two feuded for years off-camera — and, much like her TV alter-ego Samantha Jones, she is not ready to take back anything she’s previously said regarding their off-screen beef.

“Everything is on Google, so I encourage you to Google it, about anything that I’ve said,” Cattrall told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. “I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

The famous feud took shape in 2018, when Parker sent condolences to Cattrall after the death of her brother. Instead of accepting her words, her costar shot back, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” adding: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

WRITERS REPORTEDLY PLANNED TO KILL OFF BIG IN ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ MOVIE — HERE’S HOW

Meanwhile, series star Parker — who has repeatedly tried to diffuse the situation — has previously said that she’d be game for doing “some episodes of Sex and the City,” had it ever come back for round two on TV. But, as of last year’s interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, she “wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.’”

Sex and the City aired for six seasons on HBO, concluding on February 22, 2004. The popular rom-com focused on a female foursome who conquered the city, excelled in their careers, talked about their sexcapades over brunch — and always looked fabulous while doing so.

HBO Max and Parker have yet to comment on the news of a HBO Max reboot.